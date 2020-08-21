Rioter Accused Of Kicking Man In Face Begs Internet For Money As He’s Arrested

Portland, OR – The rioter who has been on the run since he allegedly kicked a truck driver in the face and left him unconscious in the street on Sunday night was arrested on Friday morning.

According to Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) records, 25-year-old Marquise “Keese” Love was booked into jail just after 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 21.

He has been charged with felony counts of assault, riot, and coercion, and his initial bail was set at $260,000.

Portland Police Bureau (PPB) detectives and members of the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office coordinated with Love’s attorney before Love turned himself in on Friday morning, the department said in a press release.

“I am pleased the suspect in this case turned himself in and appreciate all of the efforts to facilitate this safe resolution,” PPB Chief Chuck Lovell said. “Thank you to all of the members of the public who have provided information and tips to our investigators. Your assistance is very much appreciated.”

In addition to the brutal attack on the truck driver, Adam Haner, Love has also been accused of participating in the mob-style assault of another man in late June, the Gateway Pundit reported.

Security footage showed the crowd as they pummeled the victim and dragged him down the sidewalk, where they proceeded to beat him further.

One of the suspects in the video appeared to be Love, the Gateway Pundit reported.

Portland police had been searching for Love since the attack on Haner occurred on Sunday night, the Daily Mail reported.

Cell phone footage of the assault quickly went viral.

Love begged for money from his followers in a social media post a short while later.

“Might go to jail for murder tonight for a racist when all I did was fight him look it up on twitter,” Love posted on Snapchat, according to the Daily Mail.

“Put money on my books and come see me,” he added, presumably referring to the jailhouse commissary account that could be in his future.

Can you believe this person Marquise Love is asking for people to put money on his books so he can load up on commissary in jail? Dude runs around Portland attacking people in multiple racial hate crimes and thinks he's the victim in the story. pic.twitter.com/gUXA9k0Dnl — NeoUnrealist (@NeoUnrealist) August 18, 2020

Love has a lengthy criminal record, including gun charges, domestic harassment, domestic assault, driving without a license, and interfering with public transport, according to the Daily Mail.

His former employer, Star Protection Agency, put out a statement distancing the company from Love on Tuesday.

Love was “temporarily employed” as an unarmed security officer beginning in January, but has not worked for the company since March, Star Protection Agency Chief Operating Officer Bryan Kettler said in a press release.

Kettler noted that all equipment that had been issued to Love was collected when his employment ended, and that none of the gear he was wearing during the alleged attack belonged to the company.

“We decry violence in all forms, and our hearts go out to anyone that has been injured,” he wrote. “We hope for their speedy recovery and will fully cooperate with any law enforcement investigation to ensure justice is done.”

The attack on Haner occurred near the intersection of Southwest Taylor Street and Southwest Broadway on Aug. 16, The Washington Post reported.

The intersection is just blocks away from the Multnomah County Justice Center, which has been one of several epicenters for the ongoing nightly riots that have plagued the downtown area for nearly three months.

Police said that a Black Lives Matter rally was taking place in front of the Justice Center shortly before the assault occurred.

According to journalist Drew Hernandez, members of the group “began to harass and physically assault” the motorist and a woman he was with after the motorist tried to defend someone else who the group had allegedly robbed.

“Investigators learned that the victim may have been trying to help a transgender female who had some of her things stolen in the area…where this incident began,” PPB said late Monday, according to FOX News.

Video footage showed another woman being tackled to the ground by a rioter at one point during the confrontation.

TONIGHT: Here is what took place before the man crashed his car into a tree here in Downtown Portland BLM thugs began to harass and physically assault him and his female partner in the street for defending someone they robbed He then began to drive away to evade them pic.twitter.com/5oPev8Fiar — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

“[The truck driver] then began to drive away to evade them,” Hernandez tweeted.

Video footage showed Haner repeatedly honking his horn as members of the group punched and kicked his vehicle.

One rioter positioned near the rear passenger side of the driver’s white truck fell to the ground just before Haner rapidly accelerated through an intersection.

Rioters screamed for someone to “get his license plate” as they ran down the street after him, the video showed.

“He crashed into a building!” someone shouted a moment later, as other rioters began laughing.

The group quickly converged on the crashed vehicle.

“Come here, mother–ker!” one member of the group ordered, just before the clip ended.

Another video showed the rioters pushing Haner away from his vehicle as he tried to leave the area yet again.

The violent mob shoved him to the ground and circled around him.

Here are the moments shortly after the man crashes due to BLM harassment and before they knock him out in Portland pic.twitter.com/JcrJ5w3ty8 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

Here are more clips of the BLM militant assaulting the man who crashed his truck pic.twitter.com/o2cdleIs9c — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

“You’re not leaving, bro. You’re not going nowhere,” someone said when Haner tried to get back onto his feet. “Sit your -ss down.”

They demanded that he hand over his keys as he sat bleeding from the head while asking to speak with his wife, the video showed.

Another clip showed members of the group as they repeatedly punched the driver in the head and told him to “go to sleep.”

A rioter wearing a vest emblazoned with the word “security” delivered an “execution style drop kick to the head” from behind, severely injuring the victim, Hernandez tweeted.

A video clip captured the moment when the suspect delivered the ruthless kick.

Haner appeared to be immediately knocked unconscious.

#BLM & #antifa militants violently assault man after car accident in downtown Portland. This kick to the head came after several heavy blows from fists. pic.twitter.com/pyLWFOniSF — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 17, 2020

A later video showed the bloodied victim lying motionless on the ground.

“That n—–r’s dead,” one bystander commented.

Rioters began rummaging through his truck as the woman he’d been with started wailing and screaming.

“He got beat up because he tried to run people over when he was saving you, okay?” a masked man told her.

The camera then panned back over to the injured assault victim.

One bystander asked for someone to call 911 just before they rolled Haner onto his side, exposing the gaping wound in the back of his head.

“Shouldn’t try to run people over, n—-r,” one person said.

Someone dumped water on the victim’s head while they waited for first responders to arrive, the video showed.

Police in riot gear encountered a “hostile crowd” when they arrived at the scene, Portland Police Sergeant Kevin Allen told The Washington Post on Monday.

“The report said protesters were chasing the truck before it crashed, and they assaulted the driver after the crash,” Sgt. Allen said.

The severely injured victim was rushed to the hospital by ambulance, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said in a press release.

Earlier in the night, rumors alleging that someone was driving around the downtown area trying to hit rioters began circulating online, but there has not been any evidence to support those claims, The Washington Post reported.

Haner has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, FOX News reported.

Some new photos of Adam Haner. Marquise Love, the suspect accused of kicking him unconscious, is still on the run. pic.twitter.com/Sf5j4q2VDS — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 19, 2020

A fundraising page established to help Haner and his girlfriend has raised over $136,000 so far.